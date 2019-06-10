Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 10, 2019 at 8:34 AM
Bryan Cranston, Bob Mackie win at the Tony Awards
(90 images)
Theater performers, award winners and nominees attend the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday in New York City.
Bryan Cranston, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for "Network." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bob Mackie, winner for Best Costume Design of a Musical for "The Cher Show." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ali Stroker (R), winner of the award for Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!," arrives in the press room with boyfriend David Perlow. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bertie Carvel poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "Ink." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Andre De Shields, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hadestown." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
David Stone (L) and Ryan Murphy pose with their awards for Best Revival of a Play for “The Boys in the Band.” Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Celia Keenan-Bolger, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "To Kill a Mockingbird." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
