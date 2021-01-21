Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara attend 'Nightmare Alley' premiere in NYC(22 images)
Cast and crew, including Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, director Guillermo del Toro and writer Kim Morgan attend the red carpet at the premiere of "Nightmare Alley" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on December 1, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet.
Cast members Bradley Cooper (L) and Rooney Mara arrive on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of "Nightmare Alley" at Alice Tully Hall on December 1, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI