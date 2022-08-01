Trending
Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM

Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny attend 'Bullet Train' premiere in LA(10 images)

Cast members attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Monday.

Cast member Brad Pitt attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 1, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Bad Bunny. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Brian Tyree Henry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Masi Oka. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
