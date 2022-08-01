Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Shortest day
Taiwan
Popcorn snake
Black snacks
Mini golf record
Ukraine
N.Y. Yankees
Women's weight
Ayman al-Zawahiri
Prof arrested
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM
Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny attend 'Bullet Train' premiere in LA
(10 images)
Cast members attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Monday.
Cast member Brad Pitt attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 1, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Bad Bunny. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Brian Tyree Henry. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Masi Oka. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement