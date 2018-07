Updated: July 27, 2018 at 6:46 AM

Comedian Bob Hope died fifteen years ago on July 27, 2003 at 100 years old. Hope was born as Leslie Townes in Eltham, England, and moved to the United States at a young age. Hope is known for his seven road films with co-stars Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour and his countless USO tours to entertain U.S. servicemen. Hope's famous signature tune "Thanks for the Memory" was introduced by him in the 1938 film "Big Broadcast of 1938." Here are some highlights from his career and service through the years.