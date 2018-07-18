Billy Joel sits at a piano that will be a permanent fixture at Madison Square Garden. The permanent display will serve as a tribute to Joel's legacy. Joel's 100th lifetime performance comes 40 years after his first MSG performance, on December 14, 1978, and just four and a half years after he began his legendary residency.
Billy Joel reacts at the press conference. Joel currently holds both of MSG's performance-related records for most consecutive performances by any artist currently at 53 shows and for most lifetime performances by any artist currently at 99 shows.
From left to right, Chazz Palminteri, The Madison Square Company executive chairman and CEO James L. Dolan, Alexis Joel, Billy Joel, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Jim Kerr stand in front of Joel's 100 Shows banner after a press conference.
Joel’s residency is set to run through the rest of 2018 and may continue into 2019. “The audiences are great. The venue is great. It’s a world-class venue,” Joel has said of his time at Madison Square Garden. “To have a residency there is a dream already… The whole thing has just been one crazy, exhilarating night after another.”
Cuomo said Joel was a "quintessential New Yorker" and said of his landmark achievement, "That’s 40 years in this town in front of the toughest audiences on the globe.” He added, after a heckler shouted from the crowd, “As you heard from that gentleman there. You can’t fool New Yorkers for 40 years.”
