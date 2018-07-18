Home / Entertainment News Photos / Billy Joel celebrates 100 lifetime performances at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel celebrates 100 lifetime performances at Madison Square Garden (7 images)

The Madison Square Garden Company celebrates Billy Joel's unprecedented achievement of 100 lifetime performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday. Photos by John Angelillo
Updated: July 18, 2018 at 3:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
Billy Joel sits at a piano that will be a permanent fixture at Madison Square Garden. The permanent display will serve as a tribute to Joel's legacy. Joel's 100th lifetime performance comes 40 years after his first MSG performance, on December 14, 1978, and just four and a half years after he began his legendary residency.
License photo | Permalink
Billy Joel reacts at the press conference. Joel currently holds both of MSG's performance-related records for most consecutive performances by any artist currently at 53 shows and for most lifetime performances by any artist currently at 99 shows.
License photo | Permalink
From left to right, Chazz Palminteri, The Madison Square Company executive chairman and CEO James L. Dolan, Alexis Joel, Billy Joel, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Jim Kerr stand in front of Joel's 100 Shows banner after a press conference.
License photo | Permalink
Joel sits next to executive chairman and CEO Dolan.
License photo | Permalink
Dolan sits while Governor Cuomo (R) hands Billy Joel a Proclamation for "Billy Joel Day" in New York.
License photo | Permalink
Joel’s residency is set to run through the rest of 2018 and may continue into 2019. “The audiences are great. The venue is great. It’s a world-class venue,” Joel has said of his time at Madison Square Garden. “To have a residency there is a dream already… The whole thing has just been one crazy, exhilarating night after another.”
License photo | Permalink
Cuomo said Joel was a "quintessential New Yorker" and said of his landmark achievement, "That’s 40 years in this town in front of the toughest audiences on the globe.” He added, after a heckler shouted from the crowd, “As you heard from that gentleman there. You can’t fool New Yorkers for 40 years.”
License photo | Permalink