Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 15, 2019 at 10:21 AM
Billy Crystal honored at Hollywood handprint ceremony
(6 images)
Comedian and actor Billy Crystal was honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Friday during the tenth annual TCM Classic Film Festival.
Actor and comedian Billy Crystal
is a
Tony winner, six time Emmy winner and a Golden Globe nominee. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Crystal's hands and footprints are on display during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's).
Crystal is honored at the 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival where he
also reunited with
Meg Ryan for a screening of "Harry Met Sally..." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Crystal holds up a prop from his 1979 movie "Jade Claw" during his hand and footprint ceremony.
Crystal has starred in the films "The Princess Bride, "When Harry Met Sally..." and "City Slickers."
Crystal has hosted the Academy Awards nine times.
