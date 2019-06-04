Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
CBD
Rob Gronkowski
Escaped bull
Medical marijuana
Canadian 'genocide'
Trump in Britain
Pool bear
Million-dollar chess piece
Mall attack
Andy Murray
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 4, 2019 at 9:14 AM
'Billions' cast attend FYC event
(6 images)
Cast members of the Showtime Drama Series "Billions" attend a FYC event for the series on Monday in New York City.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
From left to right, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis, Brian Koppelman, Paul Giamatti and David Levien of "Billions" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Asia Kate Dillion plays Taylor Mason in the series. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Maggie Siff plays Wendy Rhoades in the series. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Paul Giamatti plays Chuck Rhoades in the series. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Damian Lewis plays Bobby Axelrod in the series. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Show creators Brian Koppelman (L) and David Levien arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
FDA hearing leaves CBD industry concerned about future
States taxing medical-use marijuana costing patients, experts say
Inquiry: 'Genocide' has targeted native Canadians for decades
Man sentenced to 19 years for throwing boy from Mall of America balcony
James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to end just shy of record total
Latest News
Women's College World Series: UCLA belts four bombs vs. Oklahoma, wins Game 1
Netflix renews 'Dead to Me' for a second season
Study: Immigration one of many issues that can disrupt 2020 Census
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster attends boy's prom
Jennifer Lopez, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen win big at CFDA Fashion Awards
Back to Article
/