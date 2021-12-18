Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, known for her songs "Bad Guy," "Everything I Wanted," and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell," turns 20 on December 18, 2021. Here's a look back at her career so far.
Billie Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" topped the album charts earlier in the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Eilish performs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 19, 2019. Earlier that year, she spoke out about people being open to asking for help with mental health issues. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Eilish performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. Earlier that summer, Eilish released a remix of her hit song "Bad Guy" with Justin Bieber and won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Eilish attends the LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 2, 2019. A couple weeks later, she spoke on Jimmy Kimmel about trying to maintain present in the limelight. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI