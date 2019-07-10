Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Happening Now
Watch live: U.S. women's soccer team celebrates World Cup title in NYC parade
Trending
Rip Torn
Famous birthdays
Food prices
Bear joyride
Hezbollah
Loose horse
Space cargo
Trump Twitter
Record cocktail
Soccer parade
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 10, 2019 at 8:39 AM
Beyonce, Donald Glover attend 'The Lion King' premiere
(15 images)
The cast of "The Lion King" attends the premiere of the film Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. The story follows a young lion prince as he comes into his own after the death of his father.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Beyonce, the voice of Nala. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Donald Glover, the voice of Simba. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chiwetel Ejiofor, the voice of Scar. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Eric Andre, the voice of Azizi. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Seth Rogen, the voice of Pumbaa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Keegan-Michael Key (L), the voice of Kamari in the film, and his wife, Elisa Pugliese, attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Shahadi Wright Joseph, the voice of Young Nala. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn dies at 88
United Nations predicts global food prices will drop over next decade
Famous birthdays for July 10: Adrian Grenier, Phyllis Smith
Paramount Network to air Patrick Swayze documentary
Volkswagen ends production of latest Beetle model
Latest News
Todd Gurley on knee health: We'll find out in training camp
Fantasy Football: Eagles' Miles Sanders says 'no star' RB in backfield
Lady Gaga to launch beauty line sold on Amazon
Nintendo announces handheld-only Switch Lite
All-Star Game: Rangers' Joey Gallo homers on first pitch he sees
Back to Article
/