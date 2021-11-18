Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera perform at the 2021 Latin Grammys(41 images)
Latin stars Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera and Gloria Estefan performed at the Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 18, 2021. Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sanchez and Ana Brenda Contreras hosted the event with the theme "Rediscovering Life Through Music" as it was broadcast live on Univision. Here's a look inside the awards show and on the red carpet.
Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI