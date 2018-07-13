Home / Entertainment News Photos / Backstreet Boys perform on 'Good Morning America'

The Backstreet Boys performed fan favorite songs and a new single on "Good Morning America" on Friday in New York City. Photos by John Angelillo/UPI
From left to right, Howie D, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform.
The boy band took to the stage as part of the ABC morning show's Summer Concert Series.
The boy band played their 90s hits "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," and "I Want It That Way" as well as their new single "Don't Go Breakin My Heart."
The artists talked about their "Larger Than Life" Las Vegas residency that is set to end in April 2019 with AJ McLean saying, "What was supposed to be 9 shows is now going to be like 90 shows."
Nick Carter performs.
The Backstreet Boys released their debut, self-titled album in 1996, and have since released seven additional albums. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," which debuted in May, is the group's first new single since 2013.
After the filming ended for the show, the band played "As Long As You Love Me" and "Larger Than Life" for the crowd.
