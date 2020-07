McDonald poses with her award for Best Featured Actress/Musical for her role in "Ragtime" at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 7, 1998. She became the first woman in the 52 year history of the awards ceremonies to win consecutive Tony Awards for her performances in 3 different productions, "The Master Class," "Carousel," and "Ragtime." Playwright Terrence McNally, who wrote "Ragtime," died from coronavirus in 2020. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI