Audra McDonald (L), who plays the lead role of Sarah and novelist E.L. Doctorow listen to opening night speeches during curtain call for the Broadway musical "Ragtime" based on the E.L. Doctorow novel in New York City on January 18, 1998. Doctorow died in 2015 at the age of 84. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
McDonald poses with her award for Best Featured Actress/Musical for her role in "Ragtime" at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 7, 1998. She became the first woman in the 52 year history of the awards ceremonies to win consecutive Tony Awards for her performances in 3 different productions, "The Master Class," "Carousel," and "Ragtime." Playwright Terrence McNally, who wrote "Ragtime," died from coronavirus in 2020. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Tony Award nominees for Best Actress in a Musical, left to right, McDonald, Marin Mazzie, Heather Headley, and Rebecca Luker pose at the Tony Awards brunch in New York City on May 17, 2000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
McDonald performs for President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., honoring the Dance Theater of Harlem and its founder and artistic director, Arthur Mitchell, on February 6, 2006. McDonald and the Dance Theater of Harlem would later perform for first ladies around the world at the Harlem museum. Pool Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI