Entertainment News Photos
Updated: June 20, 2019 at 8:29 AM
Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill attend 'Child's Play' premiere
(12 images)
The cast of "Child's Play" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. The movie follows a family after a mother unknowingly gives her son a sinister toy for his birthday.
Cast members, from left to right, Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Mark Hamill attend the premiere. Plaza plays Karen Barclay, Hamil voices Chucky and Bateman plays Andy Barclay in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Hamill (R) and comedian Kathy Griffin attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Plaza (R) and Griffin pose at the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brian Tyree Henry plays Detective Mike Norris in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ty Consiglio plays Pugg in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Norwegian director Lars Klevberg (R) and a guest attend the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Carlease Burke plays Doreen in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
