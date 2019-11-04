Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 5, 2019 at 8:51 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends press conference for 'Terminator: Dark Fate' in Tokyo
(8 images)
The stars of "Terminator: Dark Fate" attend a press conference for the film in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. The film opens Friday in Japan.
Left to right, "Terminator: Dark Fate" stars Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
Schwarzenegger. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
Hamilton. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
Reyes. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
Luna. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
Davis. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
Schwarzenegger(L) and Hamilton. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
