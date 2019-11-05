Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 6, 2019 at 9:42 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends premiere, press conference for 'Terminator: Dark Fate' in Tokyo
(27 images)
The stars of "Terminator: Dark Fate" attend a press conference and the premiere for the film in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The film opens Friday in Japan.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Japanese drum(Taiko) during the Japan premiere for "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Gabriel Luna, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes and director Tim Miller. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Luna plays Japanese drum(Taiko). Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Davis, Schwarzenegger, Hamilton and Reyes. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Left to right, Luna, Davis, Schwarzenegger, Hamilton, Reyes and Miller. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Schwarzenegger. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hamilton. Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
