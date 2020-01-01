Twenty-six-year-old recording artist and actress, Ariana Grande, recently released her first live album of her Sweetener concert. Here's a look back at her accomplishments in the music industry through the years.
Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI
Grande arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 25, 2013. Her "Yours Truly" album topped the U.S. Billboard charts in September 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI