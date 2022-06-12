Advertisement
Updated: June 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM

Ariana DeBose, Hugh Jackman walk the Tony Awards red carpet(8 images)

Presenters and stars arrive on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by Ariana DeBose, in New York City on Sunday.

Host Ariana DeBose arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022.. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Music Man" stars Sutton Foster (R) and Hugh Jackman. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Presenter Bryan Cranston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
