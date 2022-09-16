Creative Arts Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, producer and director Amy Poehler, known for "Saturday Night Live," "Parks and Recreation" and many animated films, turns 51 on September 16, 2022. Poehler is set for an "Inside Out" sequel that is in development. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Cast member Amy Poehler arrives at the premiere of "Mean Girls" in New York City on April 23, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Cast members Will Arnett (L) and wife, Poehler, arrive for the premiere of "Blades of Glory" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2007. Later that year, Poehler hit the picket lines to show her support of the Writers Guild of America. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Fey (L) and Poehler present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series to Jeremy Piven for his work on "Entourage" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 21, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI