Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM
Alice Eve turns 40: a look back
(16 images)
British actress Alice Eve, best known for "She's Out of My League" and "Star Trek: Into Darkness," turns 40 on February 6, 2022. Here's a look back at her life through the years.
Cast member Alice Eve arrives for the premiere of "Starter for 10" in Los Angeles on February 6, 2007. Photo by John Hayes/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tom Hanks (L) and cast member Eve arrive for the premiere of "Starter for 10" in New York City on February 13, 2007. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Eve arrives on the red carpet at the "Sex And The City 2" premiere in New York City on May 24, 2010. She would star in "X-Men: First Class" that year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
X-Men: First Class
" that year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast members of "The Raven" John Cusack (L) and Eve attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on April 23, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
