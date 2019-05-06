Sections
Breaking News
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gives birth to a boy
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 6, 2019 at 9:50 AM
Alex Trebek, Judge Judy Sheindlin win at the Daytime Emmy Awards
(71 images)
Television stars attend the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019 and the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on May 3, 2019.
Alex Trebek holds up his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work on "Jeopardy!" Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Judge Judy Sheindlin (L) holds up her Lifetime Achievement Award as she poses with Amy Poehler. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hayley Erin holds her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Maurice Benard holds up his Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood holds her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "The Bold and the Beautiful." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Members of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" team hold their Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Vernee Watson holds up her Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in "General Hospital." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Pilots in Jacksonville plane incident changed runways before landing
'Y&R,' Alex Trebek, Valerie Bertinelli win Daytime Emmys
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James stunned by Magic Johnson's 'weird' exit
Carrier strike force heading to the Middle East to counter Iran threats
Famous birthdays for May 6: Willie Mays, Roma Downey
Latest News
U.N.: 1M species threatened as global extinction rates speed up
U.S. warships defy Beijing by sailing through South China Sea again
U.S., South Korea concluded air force drills, Seoul says
Bahrain approved by State Department for Patriot, F-16 weapons, support
'Busy Tonight': Busy Philipps says talk show is canceled
