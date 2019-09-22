Sections
Updated: Sept. 22, 2019 at 9:51 PM
Alex Bornstein, Bill Hader win at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Photos from inside the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
Alex Borstein accepts the Supporting Actress in a Comedy award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bill Hader accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Barry." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harry Bradbeer accepts the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series award for "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nick Cannon (L) and Ken Jeong onstage during the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maya Rudolph (L) and Ike Barinholtz onstage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lilly Singh onstage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
