Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:58 AM

Alessia Cara, Mickey Guyton perform at Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony in NYC(12 images)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lit the Rockefeller Christmas tree as revelers attend the 89th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday. Here's a look at the ceremony.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio turns on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights for the first time at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo | Permalink
"Today" hosts, from left to right, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker attend the ceremony. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo | Permalink
NYPD police vehicles block the view of the Christmas tree lights after they are turned on for the first time. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Alessia Cara performs at the ceremony. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo | Permalink
