Watch live: Former Presidents Obama, Clinton speak at funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 25, 2019 at 8:51 AM
Al Pacino, Robert De Niro attend 'The Irishman' premiere in LA
(10 images)
Stars attend "The Irishman" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Cast member Al Pacino (center) and Israeli actress Meital Dohan (L) and Pacino's daughter Olivia Pacino. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Robert De Niro. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Director Martin Scorsese. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Ray Romano (L) and his wife Anna Romano. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Joe Pesci. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Harvey Keitel (L) and his wife, British actress Daphna Kastner. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor Eric Roberts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
