Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 12, 2019 at 8:38 AM
Adam Sandler, The Weeknd attend premiere of 'Uncut Gems' in LA
(8 images)
The cast, including Adam Sandler and Julia Fox, attend premiere of "Uncut Gems" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Cast member Adam Sandler attends the premiere of "Uncut Gems." He stars as Howard in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
From left to right, cast members Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Sandler and The Weeknd. Fox stars as Julia in the film. Garnett and The Weeknd both star as themselves. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Fox and Sandler. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Fox. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Weeknd. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor Rob Schneider (L) and his wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
