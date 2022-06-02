Trending
Updated: June 2, 2022 at 8:34 AM

Adam Sandler, LeBron James attend 'Hustle' premiere(6 images)

Cast members and NBA stars attend the premiere of "Hustle" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Cast member Adam Sandler (L) and LeBron James attend the premiere of "Hustle" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 1, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Queen Latifah. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Juancho Hernangomez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
James and his wife, Savannah James. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
