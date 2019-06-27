Adam Driver, Mark Hamill attend LA 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' premiere(19 images)
The cast and crew attend the premiere of "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles on Monday. Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film's cast includes Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher. It hits theaters on Friday. Watch a trailer here.
Adam Driver (R), who stars as Kylo Ren in the film, attends the LA premiere with his wife, actress Joanne Tucker. The couple, who married in 2013, appear together in "The Report." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI