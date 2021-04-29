Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 29, 2021 at 7:09 AM
A look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding
(29 images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge,
were married on
April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. Here's a look back at their royal wedding.
(
0
)
A crowd watches from a balcony as Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London on April 29, 2011. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London, ahead of the wedding. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
A woman with a tea pot inspired hat watches as Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to William. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Chefs put the final touches on the Royal wedding cake in the picture gallery at Buckingham Palace. Royal Pool/UPI
Kate travels with her father, Michael Middleton, to Westminster Abbey. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
A man has his face painted with the Union Jack in celebration of the wedding. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Kate waves as she and her father arrive at Westminster Abbey. The royal wedding took place before 1,900 guests. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
