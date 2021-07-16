50 Cent attends the 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' premiere(19 images)
Cast members Mekai Curtis and Omar Epps, along with other cast and crew, attend the premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." The prequel series follows a younger Kanan Stark, a character played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original "Power." Here's a look at the premiere on Thursday in New York City.
Cast member Mekai Curtis, who stars as the young Kanan Stark, arrives on the red carpet premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI