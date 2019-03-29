The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards attracted actors, musicians, journalists and performers to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., for a night to honor the LGBT community's achievements in media.
Melissa Fumero attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Her show "Brooklyn 99" was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Stephanie Beatriz attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Her show "Brooklyn 99" was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI