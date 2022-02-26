Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM

2022 SAG Awards: couples on the red carpet(19 images)

Here's a look at the couples who attended the SAG Awards together on Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement