Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM
2022 SAG Awards: couples on the red carpet
(19 images)
Here's a look at the couples who attended the SAG Awards together on Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
