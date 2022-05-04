2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees(11 images)
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced this year’s inductees. The 37th annual induction ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Here's a look at those who will be inducted into the class.
Country singer Dolly Parton arrives for the Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. She will be inducted into the performers category. Parton originally said in March that she would decline the nomination, but in April said she would accept if nominated. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Eminem performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. Eminem will be inducted into the performers category. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor, of Duran Duran, arrive at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy, on October 25, 2015. Duran Duran will be inducted into the performers category. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Lionel Richie poses for photos at the Rocket Mortgage Field House during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland on October 30, 2021. Richie will be inducted into the performers category. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI