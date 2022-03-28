Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 28, 2022 at 9:23 AM
2022 Oscars: couples on the red carpet
(15 images)
Here's a look at the couples who attended the Academy Awards together at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Oscar host Wanda Sykes and wife, Alex Sykes, arrive. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington, arrive. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Power of the Dog" Best Supporting Actor nominee Jesse Plemons and "Power of the Dog" Best Supporting Actress nominee Kirsten Dunst arrive. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire arrive. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
