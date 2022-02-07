2022 Oscars: Best Actor, Best Actress nominees(9 images)
"Black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross and "Call Me Kat" actor Leslie Jordan announced Oscar nominees in an online ceremony on February 8, 2022. Winners will be announced on March 27 at a gala that will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Here are this year's Best Actor and Best Actress nominees.
Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and are nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress for "Being the Ricardos." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI