Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:39 AM

2022 Oscars: Best Actor, Best Actress nominees(9 images)

"Black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross and "Call Me Kat" actor Leslie Jordan announced Oscar nominees in an online ceremony on February 8, 2022. Winners will be announced on March 27 at a gala that will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Here are this year's Best Actor and Best Actress nominees.

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and are nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress for "Being the Ricardos." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Actress for "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye." Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Olivia Colman is nominated for Best Actress for "The Lost Daughter." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Penelope Cruz is nominated for Best Actress for "Parallel Mothers." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement