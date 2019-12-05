Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Taylor Swift
Measles
North Korea
Kennedy Space Center
Prison workers
Angela Merkel
UPS hostage
Helicopter crash
Tennessee execution
Michael Bloomberg
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Dec. 6, 2019 at 9:52 AM
2019 NYSE Christmas tree lighting
(8 images)
Performers including Dionne Warwick and an ensemble from the stage show "Dear Evan Hansen" mark the 96th annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
The Christmas tree is lit for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
President of the NYSE Stacey Cunningham (L) and chef Jose Andres throw the switch that lights the tree. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Andres, a bestselling author and tapas pioneer, founded World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals after natural disasters. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cunningham is the first woman to lead the NYSE. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dionne Warwick performs on stage. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Warwick has released a
new holiday album
this year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
ShelĂ©a performs on stage. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
West Virginia corrections workers suspended over 'disturbing' photo
High-speed UPS truck chase ends in shooting, 4 dead
Michael Bloomberg unveils sweeping gun control platform
Tennessee executes Lee Hall by electric chair
Indian police fatally shoot 4 men accused of gang rape, murder of woman
Latest News
Chocolate maker attempts world's largest sponge candy
U.S. criticizes 5-year World Bank plan to lend billions to China
More than 3,100 new flu cases confirmed by CDC
Oscar Isaac: J.J. Abrams did 'spectacular' job with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
PlayStation announces new State of Play showcase for Tuesday
Back to Article
/