Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 3, 2019 at 12:18 PM
LACMA Art+Film gala
(40 images)
The ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honored Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Honoree Betye Saar attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night.
Honoree Alfonso Cuaron attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night.
Musician Beck attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Naomi Campbell attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night.9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer John Legend attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday nigh. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Yara Shahidi attends the ninth annual LACMA Art+Film gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuaron at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday night. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
