Madonna shares photos from 67th birthday celebration in Italy

By Karen Butler
Madonna is sharing photos and video of her celebrating her 67th birthday in Italy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Madonna is sharing photos and video of her celebrating her 67th birthday in Italy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Pop music legend Madonna has shared on Instagram photos and video of her celebrating her 67th birthday in Italy.

"My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!!" the singer wrote on the social media platform Monday.

"There are no words to describeThe excitement, the suspense and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille!"

The post showed the entertainer watching the race, dancing and enjoying a giant Lububu-style birthday cake, alongside her boyfriend Akeem Morris and two of her daughters, Mercy, 19, and Lourdes, 28.

