Music
Aug. 18, 2025 / 11:59 AM

Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes to perform at MTV VMAs

By UPI Staff
Sabrina Carpenter will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Sabrina Carpenter will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- MTV has announced a first round of performers and honorees for the MTV Music Video Awards.

Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin ft. DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter and Sombr will take the stage at the awards show in September.

J Balvin will perform the live premiere of "Noventa," his song with DJ Snake, as well as "Zun Zun" with Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavárez.

In addition, Rhymes will be honored with the first-ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Martin will receive the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

LL Cool J was previously announced to host the MTV VMAs Sept. 7 at UBS Arena in New York. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and MTV, and also stream on Paramount+.

Lady Gaga leads this year's nominees with 12 nominations, including Video of the Year. Bruno Mars follows with 11 nominations, Kendrick Lamar with 10, and Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each.

Sabrina Carpenter turns 26: a look back

Sabrina Carpenter attends the premiere of "Million Dollar Arm" in Los Angeles on May 6, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

