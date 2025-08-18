Aug. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Do What I Want" on Monday.

The "Do What I Want" video features home video-style footage of the Monsta X members playing pool, washing cars, working out and more.

"Do What I Want" appears on the group's forthcoming EP, The X. The album is set for release Sept. 1.

The X also features the tracks "N the Front," "Savior," "Tuscan Leather," "Catch Me Now" and "Fire & Ice." The EP is the band's first since Reason in 2023.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, and made its debut in 2015.

