Maroon 5 release 'Love is Like' album, music video with Lil Wayne

By Jessica Inman
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 released their album "Love is Like" Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Levine and Maroon 5 released their album "Love is Like" Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released a new album, Love is Like, and a music video for the title track, featuring Lil Wayne, Friday.

The music video shows Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 46, strutting through a busy city street until two men pull him into a limousine, where Lil Wayne is seated across from him.

"I'm hallucinating, you got me seeing things," he raps. "I see you in my future baby. You're intoxicating."

Love is Like also includes the songs "All Night," "California," "Priceless," "Hideaway," "Yes I Did," "Burn Burn Burn," "Jealousy Problems," "My Love and "I Like It," and features collaborations with Lisa and Sexyy Red.

"Hey! I'm from Maroon 5 -- I'm Adam. Our album, Love is Like, is out now," Levine said in an Instagram clip Friday. "Stream it, buy it, steal it."

The snippet shows him holding the album and dancing around.

The group is also going on tour, beginning in Phoenix on Oct. 6 and including 23 stops.

Maroon 5 perform live on NBC's 'Today'

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform onstage on NBC's "Today" in New York City on August 1, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

