Trending
Music
Aug. 15, 2025 / 2:01 PM

Laufey performs 'From the Start' on 'Good Morning America'

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
Laufey arrives on the red carpet at the 78th annual Tony Awards in New York City in June. Laufey performed live Friday on "Good Morning America." Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 2 | Laufey arrives on the red carpet at the 78th annual Tony Awards in New York City in June. Laufey performed live Friday on "Good Morning America." Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Laufey rocked the stage while performing her song "From the Start" live on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday.

The Icelandic singer-songwriter clapped onstage and got the audience involved during her performance, which was a part of GMA's Summer Concert Series.

"Music for me, songwriting is just, it's like my journal come alive and it's the way I get feelings out. But I think for me it's also a way of getting my experiences out there and hope that people resonate to make me feel less crazy," she said when asked about basing her music on personal experiences.

"From the Start" appears on Laufey's second studio album, titled Bewitched. Laufey also performed "Lover Girl," a track from her upcoming third studio album, titled A Matter of Time.

Laufey is set to release A Matter of Time on August 22. The album will also include the singles "Snow White," "Silver Lining" and "Tough Luck."

Laufey will be promoting the album with a new tour that begins Sept. 15 in Orlando and wraps up Oct. 27 in Boston.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids enter arena in 'Ceremony' music video teaser
Music // 56 minutes ago
Stray Kids enter arena in 'Ceremony' music video teaser
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its music video for "Ceremony," a song which will accompany the release of its upcoming album, titled "Karma."
Maroon 5 release 'Love is Like' album, music video with Lil Wayne
Music // 4 hours ago
Maroon 5 release 'Love is Like' album, music video with Lil Wayne
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released a new album, "Love is Like," and a music video for the title track, featuring Lil Wayne, Friday. The group will promote the album on tour.
Cardi B releases 'Imaginary Playerz' single, music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Cardi B releases 'Imaginary Playerz' single, music video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B is back with new music. The rapper, 32, dropped a new single, "Imaginary Playerz," and an accompanying music video Friday. The song samples Jay-Z.
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Music // 21 hours ago
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- YouTube is broadcasting an NFL game in Brazil between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 5, and Karol G will headline the halftime show.
LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J is set to host MTV's Video Music Awards on Sept. 7. The event will broadcast live on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift unveiled the cover of her new album ,"The Life of a Showgirl," on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast and shared the track list Wednesday.
Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
Music // 1 day ago
Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as K-pop superstar Lisa, is back with a new music video. "Dream" features actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and arrived on Thursday.
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Music // 1 day ago
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- PinkPantheress is back with a music video for her song "Romeo," which appears on her mixtape "Fancy That." The video shows her compete in a chess tournament.
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Music // 3 days ago
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The song "Golden" from the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI sing.
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music. The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album "The Life of Showgirl," during an episode of "New Heights."

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington for new film was 'vile'
Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington for new film was 'vile'
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Paul Walter Hauser says his 'Americana' character is man out of time
Paul Walter Hauser says his 'Americana' character is man out of time

Follow Us