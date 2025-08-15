Trending
Music
Aug. 15, 2025 / 1:05 PM

Stray Kids enter arena in 'Ceremony' music video teaser

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids arrive on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2024. Their upcoming album arrives Aug. 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids arrive on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2024. Their upcoming album arrives Aug. 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing a new music video, which will accompany the release of its upcoming album, titled Karma.

The new music follows the K-pop group's debut mixtape, Hop, which dropped in December.

A music video teaser released Friday for the song "Ceremony" indicates the members of Stray Kids will compete in various sports, as they seen entering an arena.

In a trailer for the album, an apparent newscaster says, "The global sporting event that returns every year -- The 2081 Karma Sports Event... is known to have eight players participating. Will they be able to break the past records?"

He appears to be referring to the band members -- Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The album arrives Aug. 22 and will contain the songs "Bleep," "Ceremony," "Creed," "Mess," "In My Head," "Half Time," "Phoenix," "Ghost," "0801" and a festival version of "Ceremony."

The music video for "Ceremony" will also drop that day.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Laufey performs 'From the Start' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 9 minutes ago
Laufey performs 'From the Start' on 'Good Morning America'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Laufey rocked the stage while performing her songs "From the Start" and "Lover Girl" live on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Maroon 5 release 'Love is Like' album, music video with Lil Wayne
Music // 4 hours ago
Maroon 5 release 'Love is Like' album, music video with Lil Wayne
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released a new album, "Love is Like," and a music video for the title track, featuring Lil Wayne, Friday. The group will promote the album on tour.
Cardi B releases 'Imaginary Playerz' single, music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Cardi B releases 'Imaginary Playerz' single, music video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B is back with new music. The rapper, 32, dropped a new single, "Imaginary Playerz," and an accompanying music video Friday. The song samples Jay-Z.
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Music // 21 hours ago
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- YouTube is broadcasting an NFL game in Brazil between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 5, and Karol G will headline the halftime show.
LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J is set to host MTV's Video Music Awards on Sept. 7. The event will broadcast live on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift unveiled the cover of her new album ,"The Life of a Showgirl," on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast and shared the track list Wednesday.
Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
Music // 1 day ago
Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as K-pop superstar Lisa, is back with a new music video. "Dream" features actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and arrived on Thursday.
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Music // 1 day ago
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- PinkPantheress is back with a music video for her song "Romeo," which appears on her mixtape "Fancy That." The video shows her compete in a chess tournament.
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Music // 3 days ago
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The song "Golden" from the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI sing.
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music. The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album "The Life of Showgirl," during an episode of "New Heights."

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast
Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington for new film was 'vile'
Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington for new film was 'vile'
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Paul Walter Hauser says his 'Americana' character is man out of time
Paul Walter Hauser says his 'Americana' character is man out of time

Follow Us