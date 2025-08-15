Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing a new music video, which will accompany the release of its upcoming album, titled Karma.

The new music follows the K-pop group's debut mixtape, Hop, which dropped in December.

A music video teaser released Friday for the song "Ceremony" indicates the members of Stray Kids will compete in various sports, as they seen entering an arena.

In a trailer for the album, an apparent newscaster says, "The global sporting event that returns every year -- The 2081 Karma Sports Event... is known to have eight players participating. Will they be able to break the past records?"

He appears to be referring to the band members -- Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

The album arrives Aug. 22 and will contain the songs "Bleep," "Ceremony," "Creed," "Mess," "In My Head," "Half Time," "Phoenix," "Ghost," "0801" and a festival version of "Ceremony."

The music video for "Ceremony" will also drop that day.

