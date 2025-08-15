Trending
Music
Aug. 15, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Cardi B releases 'Imaginary Playerz' single, music video

By Jessica Inman
Cardi B arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2023. Her new single is called "Imaginary Playerz." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Cardi B arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2023. Her new single is called "Imaginary Playerz." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B is back with new music.

The rapper, 32, dropped a new single, "Imaginary Playerz," and an accompanying music video Friday.

The song samples Jay-Z and appears on Cardi B's upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

Her album arrives Sept. 19 and is now available for pre-order. The cover shows Cardi B in a red ensemble, complete with red platform heels and fishnets.

Ravens swirl around her and dark clouds appear in the background.

The music video released Friday shows the star in New York, Mykonos and Paris.

She wears gowns and diamonds and refers to being on the cover of Vogue in 2019.

Cardi B also released a clean version of her song Friday.

Cardi B's most recent album, Invasion of Privacy, arrived in 2018.

Rapper Cardi B: a look back

Cardi B attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

