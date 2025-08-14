Trending
Music
Aug. 14, 2025 / 10:00 AM

Taylor Swift shares 'Life of a Showgirl' album cover, track list

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Taylor Swift shared her her album cover and track list on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Taylor Swift shared her her album cover and track list on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is teasing new music.

The songstress, 35, unveiled the cover of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and shared the track list Wednesday.

The cover features Swift partially submerged in water while wearing a jeweled showgirl outfit. The album title is written in red glitter.

Her 12th album will include the songs "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood, "Cancelled!," "Honey" and "The Life of a Showgirl" with Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift also released images of herself in various costumes featuring rhinestones, fishnet and feathers.

She announced her upcoming album during Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother retired NFL athlete Jason Kelce.

They shared a snippet from the show on Instagram Tuesday.

The album is due Oct. 3, and arrives following the news that Swift bought back her music.

"It is something that I was working on while I was in Europe, on the Eras tour," she said on New Heights. "...I would be playing shows. I'd do like three shows in a row, I'd have three days off, I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour and actually like working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour. But I was so mentally stimulated, and so excited to be creating."

Taylor Swift's career: Music, awards, red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 21 minutes ago
LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J is set to host MTV's Video Music Awards on Sept. 7. The event will broadcast live on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.
Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
Music // 1 hour ago
Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as K-pop superstar Lisa, is back with a new music video. "Dream" features actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and arrived on Thursday.
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- PinkPantheress is back with a music video for her song "Romeo," which appears on her mixtape "Fancy That." The video shows her compete in a chess tournament.
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Music // 2 days ago
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The song "Golden" from the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI sing.
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music. The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album "The Life of Showgirl," during an episode of "New Heights."
SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video
Music // 2 days ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Key, a member of the South Korean boy band SHINee, has released new music. He dropped his album "Hunter" Monday, as well as a music video for the title track.
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Music // 3 days ago
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers during their first show on the "Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour" in New Jersey Sunday.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. This is Wallen's fourth studio record.
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Music // 5 days ago
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, released his new album and a music video Friday. "Vampire Diaries" is the fifth song on the album, titled "Lost Americana."
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Music // 6 days ago
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released their new album, "Greetings From Your Hometown," and performed on "Today" on Friday. The band also appeared Thursday on "Tonight."

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
After purging Kennedy Center board, Trump says he will host big upcoming event
After purging Kennedy Center board, Trump says he will host big upcoming event
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors
Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors

Follow Us