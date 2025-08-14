LL Cool J to host MTV Video Music Awards

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J is set to host MTV's Video Music Awards on Sept. 7.

He will take the UBS Arena stage in New York at 8 p.m. EDT, and the event will broadcast live on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

LL Cool J was previously the Video Vanguard Award winner, and he hosted opposite Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow in 2022, a press release states.

This time, he will host solo.

VMAs nominations were announced earlier this month.

LL Cool J's song "Murdergram Deaux" from The Force is up for Best Hip-Hop.

Lady Gaga led nominees with 12 potential honors, marking her first time as most-nominated artist.

Bruno Mars was nominated 11 times, while Kendrick Lamar is up for 10 potential awards.

Blackpink's Rose and Sabrina Carpenter were each eight-time nominees.

LL Cool J: 20 images of the hip-hop icon