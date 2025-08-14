Trending
Aug. 14, 2025 / 8:30 AM

Lisa says goodbye to Kentaro Sakaguchi in 'Dream' short film

By Jessica Inman
Lalisa Manobal, pictured at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMAs" in September, released a short film to accompany her song "Dream" on Thursday. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
Lalisa Manobal, pictured at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMAs" in September, released a short film to accompany her song "Dream" on Thursday. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Lalisa Manobal, better known as K-pop superstar Lisa, is back with a new music video.

The Thai singer and actress, 28, released the official short film for "Dream" featuring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi on Thursday.

Lisa portrays a grieving widow in the music video, which opens with a funeral service for her fictional husband (Sakaguchi).

She reflects on moments they shared together as she sings "I know a place where we can be us. I know it ain't real, but it's real enough. From sun going down to sun coming up, it's like you're here with me, whenever I close my eyes."

She remembers a moment in particular when she asked him what he wanted to be in his next life. After she said she wanted to be a tree, he said, "Then I want to become a lake in front of that tree. There's something magical about the way trees reflect on the lake. So I want to be the lake."

The film ends as Lisa spreads his ashes in a lake.

Lisa described the song as "an emotional, beautiful story," in a previous post promoting the music video.

The song is featured on her album Alter Ego, which dropped in February.

Lisa is also a member of Blackpink, alongside Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. The South Korean girl group is on tour through January. They released "Jump," their first single of the year, in July.

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI

