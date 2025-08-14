Karol G to headline halftime of YouTube's first NFL broadcast

1 of 3 | Karol G will perform the halftime show when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers face off in Brazil. Photo courtesy of NFL

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- YouTube is broadcasting an NFL game Sept. 5 and Colombian singer and actress Karol G is slated to headline the halftime show.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the game will stream online.

Karol G, who was named Billboard magazine's 2024 Woman of the Year and was recently the subject of a documentary, said in a statement that she was excited to be a part of the event.

"It's truly an honor and a moment I'm so proud to be part of," she said. "I've watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me. I can't wait to celebrate with everyone in Sao Paulo and fans all around the world."

A pregame show begins at 7 p.m. EDT, followed by the game an hour later.

Popular YouTube creators will also be part of the halftime broadcast, a press release states.

"This broadcast is a landmark moment in our partnership with the NFL, where the worlds of football, music and creators will powerfully collide. From the real-life manifestation of creator community in Sao Paulo to a global icon like Karol G taking the stage at halftime, this partnership with the NFL is a testament to our shared vision," said Angela Courtin, a vice president at YouTube. "It's about more than just a game. It's a statement that the future of live sports and entertainment is global and connected."

