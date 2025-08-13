Trending
Music
Aug. 13, 2025 / 3:17 PM

PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- PinkPantheress is back with a new music video.

She released the "Romeo" music video Wednesday, which shows the singer, 24, playing chess with various people at an apparent tournament in South London.

"Don't let yourself fall in love," she sings as she's interviewed by a reporter.

As the song continues, she dances on a large chessboard.

"My babes might've lost in chess but Destin Conrad can never lose in the face," she said, referring to her love interest in the video, in an Instagram post.

"Romeo" is the ninth track on her mixtape Fancy That, which arrived May 9.

She recently made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of medley of "Illegal," "Girl Like Me" and "Tonight."

She concluded her tour Sunday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Music // 1 day ago
'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The song "Golden" from the animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of Aug. 16. EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI sing.
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music. The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album "The Life of Showgirl," during an episode of "New Heights."
SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Key, a member of the South Korean boy band SHINee, has released new music. He dropped his album "Hunter" Monday, as well as a music video for the title track.
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Music // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers during their first show on the "Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour" in New Jersey Sunday.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. This is Wallen's fourth studio record.
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Music // 5 days ago
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, released his new album and a music video Friday. "Vampire Diaries" is the fifth song on the album, titled "Lost Americana."
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Music // 5 days ago
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released their new album, "Greetings From Your Hometown," and performed on "Today" on Friday. The band also appeared Thursday on "Tonight."
Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'
Music // 5 days ago
Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan teamed up with Kings of Leon on a new song, "Bowery," released Friday alongside a music video that shows the musicians in a recording session.
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Music // 5 days ago
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey dropped a new single, "Snow White," and accompanying music video about impossible beauty standards and the pain of not feeling enough.
Doja Cat teases 'Jealous Type,' first single from new album
Music // 6 days ago
Doja Cat teases 'Jealous Type,' first single from new album
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is teasing new music. The singer, 29, released a 30-second snippet of her song "Jealous Type" on Thursday, which will appear on her upcoming album.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview

Follow Us