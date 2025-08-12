Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music.

The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album The Life of Showgirl.

She announced the news during a New Heights podcast episode that releases Wednesday. The show is hosted by Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason, who retired from the NFL in 2024.

A snippet from the episode was posted to Instagram Tuesday.

"Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay's 12th album is called..." a caption teased.

"So I wanted to show you something," Swift told Jason Kelce in the clip.

She then pulled out a briefcase with her initials on it. Inside was her album.

The cover was concealed in the clip.

The announcements comes months after the songstress announced that she'd bought back her music catalog and owns her master recordings.

"The best things that have ever been mine... finally actually are," she said at the time.

