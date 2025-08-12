Trending
Aug. 12, 2025 / 8:40 AM

Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'

By Jessica Inman
Taylor Swift arrives for the Grammy Awards in February. On Tuesday, she announced that she is making new music. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Taylor Swift arrives for the Grammy Awards in February. On Tuesday, she announced that she is making new music. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is making new music.

The pop icon, 35, shared that fans can now pre-order the album The Life of Showgirl.

She announced the news during a New Heights podcast episode that releases Wednesday. The show is hosted by Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason, who retired from the NFL in 2024.

A snippet from the episode was posted to Instagram Tuesday.

"Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay's 12th album is called..." a caption teased.

"So I wanted to show you something," Swift told Jason Kelce in the clip.

She then pulled out a briefcase with her initials on it. Inside was her album.

The cover was concealed in the clip.

The announcements comes months after the songstress announced that she'd bought back her music catalog and owns her master recordings.

"The best things that have ever been mine... finally actually are," she said at the time.

Taylor Swift-NFL mania

Taylor Swift (L) and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, stand on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

