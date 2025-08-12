Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Key, a member of the South Korean boy band SHINee, has released new music.

He dropped his 10-track album, Hunter, on Monday, as well as a music video for the title track.

The album trailer shows Key standing by a dumpster.

"You're the hunter," the screen reads.

The music video for "Hunter" shows Key in a ripped up shirt, dragging a bag that appears to contain a body.

"Your body came with a starving language, approaches me, lemme feed you soul," he sings.

Other songs on the album include "Trap," "Strange," "Want Another," "No Way!" "Infatuation," "Glam," "Picture Frame," "Perfect Error" and "Lavender Love."