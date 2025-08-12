Trending
Music
Aug. 12, 2025 / 7:51 AM

SHINee's Key releases 'Hunter' solo album, music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Key, a member of the South Korean boy band SHINee, has released new music.

He dropped his 10-track album, Hunter, on Monday, as well as a music video for the title track.

The album trailer shows Key standing by a dumpster.

"You're the hunter," the screen reads.

The music video for "Hunter" shows Key in a ripped up shirt, dragging a bag that appears to contain a body.

"Your body came with a starving language, approaches me, lemme feed you soul," he sings.

Other songs on the album include "Trap," "Strange," "Want Another," "No Way!" "Infatuation," "Glam," "Picture Frame," "Perfect Error" and "Lavender Love."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Music // 21 hours ago
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers during their first show on the "Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour" in New Jersey Sunday.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. This is Wallen's fourth studio record.
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Music // 3 days ago
MGK releases new album, 'Vampire Diaries' music video
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, released his new album and a music video Friday. "Vampire Diaries" is the fifth song on the album, titled "Lost Americana."
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Music // 3 days ago
Jonas Brothers release new album, perform on 'Today'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released their new album, "Greetings From Your Hometown," and performed on "Today" on Friday. The band also appeared Thursday on "Tonight."
Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'
Music // 3 days ago
Zach Bryan, Kings of Leon team up on 'Bowery'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan teamed up with Kings of Leon on a new song, "Bowery," released Friday alongside a music video that shows the musicians in a recording session.
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Music // 3 days ago
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey dropped a new single, "Snow White," and accompanying music video about impossible beauty standards and the pain of not feeling enough.
Doja Cat teases 'Jealous Type,' first single from new album
Music // 4 days ago
Doja Cat teases 'Jealous Type,' first single from new album
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is teasing new music. The singer, 29, released a 30-second snippet of her song "Jealous Type" on Thursday, which will appear on her upcoming album.
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Music // 4 days ago
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The girl group Vcha is back with a new name. The band, created by JYP Entertainment, is reintroducing itself as Girlset and teasing new music due Aug. 29.
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Music // 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Singer Kelly Clarkson has canceled her remaining August concerts in Las Vegas to spend time with her children as their father battles an undisclosed illness.
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
Music // 5 days ago
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Kylie Cantrall discusses her "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide" tour, which fulfilled her dream of performing in LA and will soon take her to New York.

Trending Stories

'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign new deal with Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign new deal with Netflix
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Kylie Jenner celebrates 28th birthday with sister Kendall
Kylie Jenner celebrates 28th birthday with sister Kendall
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful

Follow Us